LANTZ: The Halifax Wolverines built up a 3-0 lead through two periods and held off to upset the Major Bantam Rangers 4-3 on Oct. 6 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Luc Legere; Cole Bent; and Charlie Benigno had their team ahead by three before the Rangers started to rally back with a penalty shot goal by Casey Wentzell.

The Rangers were awarded the penalty shot after a Wolverine player put his glove over the puck in the crease and the referee saw it after a chaotic period of play near the Wovlerines net as the Rangers pressured for some life.

Ray MacDougall scored the eventual game winner at the 8:53 mark of the third period for Halifax.

The Rangers scored the next two to make it close but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Maddex Marmulak and team leading scorer Ethan Hines had the goals for the Rangers.

Jordan Rittenberg was tall in goal for the Wolverines stopping 21 of 24 pucks, while Rangers goalie Nolan McLachlan had 21 saves on 25 pucks.

On Sunday, the Rangers bounced back in Lantz as they doubled up the Valley Wildcats thanks to a three goal first for the 4-2 win.

Aiden Clowater; Ethan Hines; Maddex Marmulak; and Josh Hollett had the goals for the host Rangers at the East Hants Sportsplex.

Hines, Marmulak, Connor Foston, Luke Dooley, Josh Ingram, James Clarke, and Jacob Singer had single helpers.

Nate Beaton was solid in goal turning aside 23 of 25 saves in goal.

