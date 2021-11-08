SYDNEY: It’s AUS women’s soccer gold for a Fletchers Lake women’s soccer player and her Acadia Axewomen teammates.

Brenna Kennedy plays with the Axewomen, who captured the AUS title at the 2021 championship, hosted by the CBU Capers in Sydney.

Grace Longley of Bedford scored the lone goal in the game, a 1-0 win over the St. Francis Xavier University X-Women.

It is the Axewomen’s first women’s soccer title in 25 years.

On the season, Kennedy, who is the younger sister of Florida Gators soccer star Syd Kennedy, scored one goal in 10 games, four of which she started. Brenna’s oldest sister Jamie also played four seasons with Saint Mary’s.

Brenna’s goal on the season was a game winner.

She also managed to fire four shots on goal during the season.

Acadia will now represent the AUS at the U-Sports women’s soccer championship from Nov. 18-21, also hosted by the Capers. CBU will also be participating as hosts.