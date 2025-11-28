Big news for NSLC shoppers

A Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) staff member removes U.S. products from shelves earlier this year. The NSLC will sell its U.S. inventory in the coming months, with net profits to be donated to Feed Nova Scotia and other organizations. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

HALIFAX/ELMSDALE: Following the Province’s November 27 announcement, starting December 1, the NSLC will begin selling its existing inventory of U.S. products.

Here’s what you need to know:

Products will return to NSLC stores and be available online for Home Delivery.

Agency Stores, Private Wine and Specialty Stores (PWSS), and Licensees (restaurants, bars, pubs) can choose to add these products back to their selection and place orders from our current inventory beginning December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A few important notes:

Pulling products from storage and returning them to shelves across the province will take time.

Check with your local store for availability.

While mynslc.com may show a product as available, it might still be in storage at that location.

We are selling through existing inventory only.

ADVERTISEMENT:

No new U.S. products will be purchased.

Any decision to renew imports is led by the Province.

Thank you for your patience as we work to make these products available!

To learn more, visit myNSLC.com/alerts

