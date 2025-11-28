Police charge suspects in pair of break-and-enters in Gore, South Uniacke

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

SOUTH UNIACKE/GORE: RCMP have charged three people in two separate break-and-enters in two East Hants communities.

Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hnats RCMP provided details on the two incidents, among 289 responses police had in the area during the past 18 days.

In the first break-and-enter in South Uniacke, RCMP received a call that two people were in the residence of the recently deceased owner without authority or reasoning.

“Officers responded and arrested a 50-year-old male and a 50-year-old female,” said Sgt. MacRae.

Both will be appearing in Provincial Court on Jan 19, 2026.

In the second incident, Sgt. MacRae said police received a complaint of a break & enter in progress at in Gore.

A man returned home to find an unknown male unconscious in the basement of the home.

“There was also damage done to furniture and personal items,” said Sgt. MacRae.

Police responded and arrested a 26-year-old male from Colchester County for break-and-enter; mischief; and two counts of breach of a release order.