The Laker News

East Hants Featured

Digital mobile X-Ray now available at Middle Musquodoboit hospital

ByPat Healey

Nov 27, 2025 #healthcare, #Middle Musquodoboit, #Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital, #N.S. Health, #Nova Scotia Health, #Scott Armstrong, #Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC)
(Submitted photo)

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Nova Scotia Health is pleased to share that a new digital mobile X-ray unit is now available to support patient care at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit.

The new X-ray unit provides diagnostic imaging services for patients of the hospital’s Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), inpatients and those with scheduled outpatient appointments.

The unit was made possible through funding provided by the Government of Nova Scotia.

“The community has been advocating for an X-ray machine for Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital for some time and I’m pleased it’s now a reality,” said Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley MLA and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong.

“Now people who need diagnostic imaging won’t have to travel but instead get it right in their home community.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Patients may call to request an outpatient appointment (the mobile unit may not be suitable for all types of complex diagnostic imaging): 902-473-7771 or toll-free 1-833-952-2782.

The booking line is available Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The mobile X-ray will bridge the gap until a permanent unit can be installed.

The addition of the digital mobile X-ray underscores Nova Scotia Health’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care for all patients.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province to sell remaining U.S. alcohol, Premier Houston announces

Nov 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Reminder: Beaver Bank Parade of Lights this Sunday Nov. 30

Nov 27, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Youths arrested for arson near propane tanks

Nov 27, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Digital mobile X-Ray now available at Middle Musquodoboit hospital

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Movember fundraiser at LWF Hall on Nov. 29

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Harnum signs with Syracuse Orange

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province to sell remaining U.S. alcohol, Premier Houston announces

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey