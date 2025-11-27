Digital mobile X-Ray now available at Middle Musquodoboit hospital

(Submitted photo)

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Nova Scotia Health is pleased to share that a new digital mobile X-ray unit is now available to support patient care at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit.

The new X-ray unit provides diagnostic imaging services for patients of the hospital’s Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), inpatients and those with scheduled outpatient appointments.

The unit was made possible through funding provided by the Government of Nova Scotia.

“The community has been advocating for an X-ray machine for Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital for some time and I’m pleased it’s now a reality,” said Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley MLA and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong.

“Now people who need diagnostic imaging won’t have to travel but instead get it right in their home community.”

Patients may call to request an outpatient appointment (the mobile unit may not be suitable for all types of complex diagnostic imaging): 902-473-7771 or toll-free 1-833-952-2782.

The booking line is available Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The mobile X-ray will bridge the gap until a permanent unit can be installed.

The addition of the digital mobile X-ray underscores Nova Scotia Health’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care for all patients.