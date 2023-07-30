Boat/house fire in Enfield quickly extinguished by fire crews

ENFIELD: Thirty-five firefighters from Enfield, Elmsdale, and five Halifax Fire stations helped to quickly extinguish a fire that started in a boat and spread to a house on Wednesday afternoon in Enfield.

Enfield Fire Chief Todd Pepperdine said fire crews with Enfield and Elmsdale were at an mvc call on Hwy 102 when the call for the boat fire on Martins Point Road came in. Both crews headed to that call.

“Upon arrival the right side of the house was fully involved,” said Pepperdine.

“We were able to get two lines off our first arriving truck to attack the fire.”

HRM fire crews from Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Station 42 Wellington; Station 47 Goffs; Station 45 Fall River; and Station 43 Grand Lake.

The lane to where the fire was the road was narrow, but firefighters were able to get Enfield engine down, said Pepperdine, but there was no where for apparatus to turn around once they were in there.

“We had the additional fire fighters, EHS and NSP walk in the road,” he said. “Tankers were able to back in and supply the water to us.”

Pepperdine said Elmsdale Engine arrived shortly after they did and were able to get a line off their engine to back of the building.

“That helped to extinguish the fire and provide for protection to a large two-storey garage, which had some damage,” said Pepperdine.

“The fire spread to a nearby smaller shed and a couple of off-road vehicles stored next to the boat.”

He said Enfield Bush was able to secure a water supply from the lake with a portable pump which was able to supply Enfield Engine.

“We were able to use tankers to supply our aerial and Elmsdale engine,’ said Pepperdine.

He said firefighters were on scene for a few hours before returning to station.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the fire marshall.