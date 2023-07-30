HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai met July 26, to sign a letter of intent on working together to improve healthcare.

“We are committed to investing in new ways to get more healthcare, faster to Nova Scotians across the province,” said Premier Houston.

“I look forward to working with our partners in Yukon as we combine our efforts, share our knowledge and ensure everyone has access to the care they deserve.”

Areas for collaboration include:

— recruiting and licensing of internationally trained healthcare professionals

— improving labour mobility within Canada

— enhancing education and training opportunities for healthcare professionals.



“Taking action on health human resources is a priority for our government. and I look forward to advancing this government-to-government collaboration,” said Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai.

“I was pleased to meet with Premier Houston and look forward to learning more about the innovative steps Nova Scotia has taken to combat pressures felt in the health sector.”

The letter of intent is for two years.

The next step will be a memorandum of understanding between the two jurisdictions to further formalize the agreement.



Additional Resources:

Letter of intent: https://novascotia.ca/news/docs/2023/07/26/letter-of-intent-nova-scotia-yukon-2023-07-26.pdf