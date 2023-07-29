World Junior A Hockey Challenge coming to Truro in December

TRURO: The 2023 World Junior A Challenge is coming back to Truro.

Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC) in December, 2023.

In a post RECC also announced the news.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that after an unforgettable event in 2017, this world class tournament is making its way back to Truro/ Colchester once again,” the RECC said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The tournament will be held Dec. 10-17 with talent from around the world invading Truro for the showdown as they battle it out for gold.

“Let’s come together as a community to welcome these hockey stars and make this championship even more unforgettable than the last,” said the RECC in their post.

Early bird tickets and full tournament packages will be made available in late August, providing fans with the best value to witness all the action unfold on the ice.

Stay tuned to www.therecc.ca for details.