WELLINGTON: An author from Wellington has penned a novel inspired by the beauty of Martinique Beach.

L.A. De Vittori wrote the young adult novel The Coast of Change when she was just 16-years-old during the COVID-19 pandemic while staying at home.

“Even though the winter was not too bad this year we are all looking forward to some free time, maybe hanging out on one of the many beautiful beaches that Nova Scotia has to offer,” said De Vittori in an email.

She was diagnosed with Dyslexia as a child, but has overcome those struggles and published this book.

As you are waiting for the sun to be warmer, you can have a taste of sunny summer beaches with the newly released The Coast of Change De Vittori, a first-time author.

The story is inspired by our beautiful beaches and the cover picture features Nova Scotia’s Martinique beach.

De Vittori said The Coast of Change is about two teenage twin brothers, Amarant and Nevin, who witness a pair of beautiful water nymphs emerging out of the Atlantic Ocean after which their lives change in an unpredictable way.

Before the boys fully grasp what is happening, the water nymphs, Aurelia and Nymphol, have swept them along on an uplifting journey to raise the world out of the time loop it has been trapped in, where the same year has been repeating with no end on the horizon.

Amarant and Nevin find themselves in a world where magic exists, and with the help of the nymphs they discover their own power and destiny.

The girls patiently wait for the boys to catch up with the fact that they are supposed to be in love with them—but will they be able to break free of the time loop that threatens to hold the world forever in its grasp?

“A book of hope, with this nice kind of humour where one cannot stop smiling all over the face while sitting in a cozy spot reading,” said a reviewer on Barnes & Noble.

De Vittori had been struggling with dyslexia from the age of seven but has managed to overcome this difficulty and has developed her love for reading and literature that has helped her excel in writing this wonderfully written novel.

It is available at bookstores and online.

For more info on De Vittori see her website at : WWW.LADEVITTORI.COM