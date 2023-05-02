Inna, Vlad and guests bring Spring Sounds to Fall River crowd

FALL RIVER: The sounds of classical music echoed through St. John’s United Church on Saturday night April 29.
Ukrainian Inna Klymenko, who lived in Fall River upon her initial arrival into Canada as a refugee, joined Vladimir Sitnikov, from Russia who has called Fall River home for a few years, and other performers to provide a night of entertainment to the approximately 50 people on hand.
Jeremie Boudreau-Guitar; Hannah Brenkley – vocal; the Atlantic Youth Guitar Orchestra; and Peter Thamer on Piano joined the Bach to Beatles Duo for the show.
From the ticket sales, just over $100 was donated from the United Church to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of the Canadian Red Cross.
VIDEO: Pete Thamer on piano