LOWER SACKVILLE/HALIFAX: Several Nova Scotia moms who are entrepreneurs are among the top 100 semi-finalists for Canada’s Total Mom Pitch, presented by TD.

In a release, the award-winning initiative, celebrating its fifth year, announced the semi-finalists. Total Mom Inc. provides invaluable support to Canadian women entrepreneurs through the power of education and community.

The selected semi-finalists will participate in a three-week business program introducing mom entrepreneurs to industry experts. During this time, these women will gain insights on how to expand their businesses and strengthen their business pitch.

Total Mom Inc is a professional community network helping ambitious women-owned founders grow their businesses while juggling motherhood.

The semi-finalists are business owners from coast to coast who have been diligent in establishing their brand. They represent a variety of industries including food and beverage, fitness, health and wellness, beauty, children and family products and services.

There are semi-finalists for Canada’s Total Mom Pitch from Nova Scotia, including Lower Sackville; Halifax; Dartmouth; and Sydney.

Lindsey Coshell of Halifax is one of those semi-finalists. She is a CleanTech Manufacturer with Nothing Cleaner.

She said when she learned of the initiative she thought why not about putting her name forward. The 37-year-old is a passionate and driven mother who wants to make a positive impact in the world.

“As a mom, I have faced countless challenges and obstacles, but I have also learned to be resourceful and creative in finding solutions. I believe that my experiences and skills make me a strong candidate for this competition,” she said. “I’m excited at the prospect of being able to share my ideas with a wider audience.

“By participating in Total Mom Pitch Competition, I hope to gain valuable exposure for my work and to connect with other like-minded moms who are also working to make a difference. Above all, I see this competition as an opportunity to inspire and empower other mothers to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

Coshell said she’s incredibly honoured and humbled to be named one of the top 100 semi-finalists.

“Being recognized among such a talented and diverse group of individuals is truly a privilege,” said Coshell. “This acknowledgement has not only filled me with a sense of pride, but it has also motivated me to continue pursuing my passions and dreams.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my business and ideas, and I am excited to see what the future holds. I’m committed to making the most of this opportunity.”

She said being part of an amazing opportunity like the Total Mom Pitch is a dream come true for her.

“It is a platform that recognizes and celebrates the talents and hard work of women entrepreneurs like me who are striving to make a difference in the world,” she said. “To be selected as one of the participants in this competition is not only a great honour, but it is also a humbling experience.

“It is a validation of my efforts and a recognition of the potential of my ideas. It has given me the confidence to believe that my dreams are achievable and that my voice matters.

“I will work hard to showcase my skills and ideas and to represent the Total Mom community with pride and excellence.”

The top five finalists will be selected and invited to pitch their business live at the Canadian Women Entrepreneur Industry Gala (CWEgala) on May 30, 2023, in front of leading companies, executive judges, media and influencers.

The prizes include non-dilutive funding, business services, and more to be announced.

For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca.