Province launches New teacher certification online portal

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is making it easier for new teachers to come to the province and for current teachers to submit information to the Office of Teacher Certification.

A new online web portal allows prospective teachers both outside Nova Scotia and in the province to submit almost all background documents electronically when applying for certification. Teachers in the system now can use the new portal to submit applications for program pre-approvals, changes in classification and certificate renewals.



“Our goal is to make it easier to teach in Nova Scotia and to support the existing teachers in our province,” said Education and Early Childhood Minister Becky Druhan.

“By streamlining our processes, we are supporting teachers and becoming a leader in Atlantic Canada.”

The new system, called the Teacher Certification System Online Portal, is the first significant update to the teacher certification administrative process since 1983, and it is a first for Atlantic Canada.

It is accessed via the Office of Teacher Certification website: https://certification.ednet.ns.ca



Quotes:

“The NSTU is supportive of this step to make it easier for teachers to provide certification documentation, both for current teachers and for new teachers who want to work in Nova Scotia.

“Addressing the teacher shortage needs to be a priority so any steps taken to ease entry into the profession are welcome.”

– Ryan Lutes, President, Nova Scotia Teachers Union

“I found that the online teacher certification application portal provided a simple and smooth application process. The instructions and guiding prompts were simple, clear and helpful.

“The interface is user friendly, and I had no difficulty with providing the information required and submitting my application.”

– D’Vaughn Powell, bachelor of education student, St. Francis Xavier University



Quick Facts:

— the Office of Teacher Certification processes certification applications, records teaching services and provides administrative services for teachers

— special documents such as university-sealed transcripts will still need to be mailed

— the requirements to become a certified teacher in Nova Scotia have not changed

— other Canadian jurisdictions using an online system for teacher certification are Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories