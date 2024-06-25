Brien, Manley, Luedey named Vanier Vipers Athletes of the Year

FALL RIVER: Student-Athletes at Georges P. Vanier Junior High were recognized on June 24 by the school.

Multi-sport athletes Max Brien, Ava Manley, and Josie Luedey were named the male and co-female athletes of the year at the short ceremony held at the school in Fall River.

Brien and Manley also earned awards for basketball; Luedey and Brien received awards in cross country.

Manley also was honoured with a School Sport Nova Scotia Exemplary Participation award.

SSNS Award winners. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The rookies of the year. (Submitted photo)

Sammie Leslie won the female rookie of the year, while it was Marshall Potter taking the male rookie honours.

Noah Deptuck was awarded the male SSNS Good Sport Award.

Georgia Hines won the female SSNS Good Sport Award.

Katie Walsh was selected as the recipient of a SSNS Outstanding Service Award, while Jayden Tillman also earned a SSNS Exemplary Participation Award.

ADVERTISEMENT:

SSNS award winners. (Submitted photo)