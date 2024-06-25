Nic Naugle takes the win

at Pro Stock Tour race

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A third-place finish felt like a win for Gage Gilby.

The Enfield wheelman of the no. 25G was ear-to-ear smiles in East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour victory lane after a third place run in just his third tour race.

He finished behind Nic Nuagle of Dartmouth who took the NOVA Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia checkered flag before a large crowd at Scotia Speedworld on June 22.

Points leader Jarrett Butcher who struggled all day, but his crew managed to fine tune his no. 54 Superior Foundations-sponsored machine enough hat he could come home second. Butcher gave his trophy to a Special Olympics athlete.

The excitement of what the podium finish meant for the Gilby Motorsports team was evident as Gilby spoke with The Laker News after the race.

“This is huge Pat,” said Gilby, who lists his major sponsors as CKG Elevator-Ryson Construction-CAPSTONE Construction-E-Commerce Solutions. “For our team to be here in our third race of the season.

“These guys behind me do it for me every week. Without them I’m really nothing.

“The car was great. I’m happy to be here (on the podium) in my third race.”

He gave a shoutout to spotter Josh Langille, who is a top-notch Legends car driver himself.

“Thank you to Josh Langille who got me through that race the best he could,” he said.

Gage Gilby gets a big hug from a fan. (Healey photo)

Gilby did take the lead on Naugle on a late restart, but race director called the start off and it was redone after both Gilby and Nuagle looked to jump it.

The HERH student admitted the nerves may have played a part.

“I was happy when I got that lead, but I jumped that start a little bit,” said Gilby. “The nerves got to me a little bit and I hit the gun a little too early.

“When I dropped back to fourth, I was even happy with that but to end up third I’m super happy.”

He’s hoping to carry the momentum into this weekends race in Antigonish on June 29. It will be part of the NASCAR Canada doubleheader at the track in James River. Green flag goes at 6 p.m.

“I’m excited for Riverside,” he said.

Butcher knows he was lucky to get home with second and maintain the points lead.

“This is a win for us,” said Butcher. “I made the mistake of coming here with something we shouldn’t off. We struggled today.”

The top three on the podium. (Healey photo)

He made an apology to his team for making them work extra hard.

“I apologize to the team for what I put them through today,” said Butcher.

Butcher, from Porters Lake, gave kudos to Nuagle and Gilby also in his interview.

“Congrats to Nic on his win, he’s had a roughs tart to the season, and to Gage for his third-place finish,” he said.

Nic Naugle waves the checkered flag emphatically after the NOVA Truck Centres 150. (Healey photo)

Naugle was thrilled to get the checkered flag after a race that saw him battle with the no. 29 of Greg Proude for several laps for top spot.

“It’s awesome to get the win,” he said. “Two years in a row to win this race is phenomenal.

“It’s amazing to kick off the season this way. The car came alive in the race.”

Jordan Veinotte (Porter’s Lake, NS) had another great run but finished just short of the podium in fourth, with Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) coming home with a fifth-place finish.

MacDonald and Danny Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the 150-lap feature with a 15-car field.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively brought home the no. 30 with a top 10 run.

The Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series provided lots of great racing for fans prior to the Nova Truck Centres 150. Deven Smith took the checkered flag.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield came home third in the no. 14.

Hailey Bland was second in the TCM Bandolero Road trip race. 9Kirsty Seddon photo)

In the TCM Bandolero Road Trip, Landon Pierce (Bridgewater, NS) picked up Stop One.

Lakeview’s Hailey Bland brought the no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored machine home in second, while Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews was third.



Lots of contingency cash and prizes were also awarded:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: #89 Danny Chisholm (14.447sec)

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: #08 Nicholas Naugle (41 Laps)

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: #11v Jordan Veinotte

QA1 Free Pass Award: #N/A

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: #25G Gage Gilby

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: #30 Stephen Lively

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: #25 Ryan VanOirschot

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: #25G Gage Gilby