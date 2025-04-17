CANADA VOTES 2025: Video interview with Conservative candidate Dave Carroll

WINDSOR JUNCTION: As part of our video interview series with those running to be MP in Sackville-Bedford-Preston, we speak with Dave Carroll, the Conservative candidate seeking to be elected in the riding to be part of Pierre Poilievre’s team.

We asked Carroll eight questions.

The other candidates running in the riding are Andre Anderson of the Green Party; Liberal Braedon Clark; Ryan Slaney of the People’s Party of Canada; and the NDP’s Isaac Wilson.

Advance voting begins April 18, running until April 21 with election day set for April 28.

