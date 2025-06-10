VIDEO: Bike lane supporters gather to send message to council

HALIFAX: A large crowd of bike lane supporters gathered at Grand Parade on Tuesday morning.

The group was there to send a message and protest Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore’s motion that was to come to council later Tuesday pausing bike lanes throughout the municipality.

The supporters were hopeful they would be heard by the other councillors and that would lead to the motion being defeated.

Matt Dagley was at the bike rally and provides this report.

(At the end of the discussion, the motion to pause new bike lane projects was defeated by council 12-5.)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)