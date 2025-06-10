BEDFORD: Police have charged a driver for stunting today in Bedford.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a member of the HRP Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, inbound on Highway 102 near the Duke Street exit.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 37-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, the driver was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was seized.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

#25-81821