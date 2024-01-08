Caps deal forward Jarrett Todd, others to Bearcats

TRURO: Jarrett Todd is going to enjoy some home cooking for the remainder of the 2023-2024 hockey season.

Just a few days after signing with the Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Hockey League after three years-plus with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, Todd is heading across the Confederation Bridge to the Hub town.

The Truro Bearcats acquired the Beaver Bank sniper in a deal on Jan. 6.

Todd scored his first two career MHL goals in a Jan. 4 win for the Caps.

The Caps sent Todd, defenceman Ian Dickie and a fifth-round pick to the Bearcats.

In return, Truro sent six-foot-one, 170-pound defender Simon Mullen to Summerside.

Todd and Dickie are expected to join Truro in the coming days.

Jake Todd, brother to Jarrett and a Halifax Moosehead, has his MHL rights owned by Truro.