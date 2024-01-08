New temporary shelter opening in Halifax, N.S. and HRM announces

HALIFAX: More options for people experiencing homelessness to come indoors this winter and receive wraparound services, the province of Nova Scotia and HRM announced Jan. 8.

A new temporary emergency shelter will open Monday, January 22 in Halifax. Located at 6210 Young St. in the Multi-Purpose Centre at the Halifax Forum, it will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until August 31.



“We’ve worked closely with the Halifax Regional Municipality to provide Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness with more shelter options,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services.

“Through valuable partnerships with municipalities and service providers like 902 Man Up, we have created almost 500 shelter beds to help people experiencing homelessness across the province.”

Starting with 50 beds – 35 for men and 15 for women – the new shelter can add capacity based on community need and extreme weather events.

Capacity will increase to 70 over the coming weeks, with the shelter offering privacy, showers and storage for people staying there.



N.S. is covering operating and staff costs, meals and wraparound services through 902 Man Up. HRM is providing the facility free of charge and installing a temporary shower trailer for the use of those sheltering at the site.



“The municipality’s response to helping those experiencing homelessness continues to be collaborative and community based,” said HRM Mayor Mike Savage. “Today’s announcement is a great example of how we’re working together with the Province and service providers to provide people a place where they can go to receive the support they need.

“It also demonstrates our objective to eventually get to a point where people don’t have to shelter outside.”

HRM identified the location as one that a provincially funded service provider could operate in winter and spring.

Similar to several other shelter locations that have been funded by the province, the municipality is providing in-kind property maintenance support including required inspections, any necessary compliance work, regular garbage pickup and snow clearing.



The Shelter Nova Scotia co-ordinated outreach team and municipal staff will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the shelter, know how to access it and facilitate relocation to the shelter.



Municipal staff are also working with the Halifax Forum board of directors and staff, providing information and addressing impacts on previously scheduled events.

Supportive services at the shelter will depend on the needs of clients, but could include access to housing, mental health and harm reduction supports.



Teams at the Province and the municipality recognize there is a long-term need for more supportive and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness and will continue to work together and make progress on longer-term solutions.

“We are committed to supporting Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness and are happy to expand the work of 902 Man Up in partnership with the province and the municipality.

“Our goal is to help vulnerable Nova Scotians access the supports they need to get back on their feet, and opening more shelter space will let us help more people.”

– Marcus James, co-Executive Director and co-founder, 902 Man Up



Quick Facts:

— the Province is providing about $3 million for the Halifax Forum shelter– the Halifax Forum site brings the total of shelter beds in the municipality to 355, with 493 shelter beds provincewide

— there are currently 643 supportive housing units across the province, with 474 created since fall 2021

— 902 Man Up is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides supports to people experiencing homelessness, ensuring they have access to the services they need, and also operates shelters on North Park Street in Halifax and Windmill Road in Dartmouth