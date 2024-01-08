Powell powers Dragons to City of Lakes tournament title

DARTMOUTH/FALL RIVER: Nate Powell scored the opening and closing goals as the Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team skated to the City of Lakes high school hockey championship on Jan. 7.

The tournament, put on by Dartmouth High School Spartans, was held at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

It featured teams from across Nova Scotia getting back into game action following the holiday break.

Lockview High was 3-0 in round-robin play.

Nate Powell with his All Star forward award being presented to him. (Submitted photo)

Against Citadel High in the final, Colin Peryer also scored twice to pace Lockview High.

Jake MacAulay; Ben Fraser; Gabe Woolaver; and Rylan Millett earned the helpers on the goals.

Powell’s second goal of the contest was into an empty net.

Lockview led 2-1 after a scoreless first period.

Will Roach earned the goaltending win stopping 30 of 31 pucks.

The Dragons fired 22 pucks at the Citadel net.

In the semi-final, Lockview High faced a game Hants East Rural High Tigers squad.

Playing their fourth game—three at the City of Lakes and one high school boys hockey regular season game—caught up to the Tigers who were blanked by Lockview High 6-0.

It was the Tigers fourth game in approximately 20 hours.

Lockview was led by Powell and Gabe Henry each with two goals, while Woolaver and MacAulay had single tallies.

Roach earned the goaltending victory.