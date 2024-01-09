Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service.

Among some of the highlighted calls is the following, as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

DAMAGED FIBRE OPTIC LINE

On Jan. 2, 2024, a Bell Aliant technician called the East Hants RCMP to report that a fibre optic cable located on Horne Settlement Road in the 700 block that supplies service to a large area in Enfield was damaged by an unknown person.

On arrival, officers couldn’t determine the cause of the damage, but the technician was certain that it was intentionally done by someone.

East Hants RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Porters Lake man wanted for theft warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dennis Johnson, 60, of Porters Lake.

Dennis Johnson was arrested and charged with theft under 5000.00 and released to appear in court but failed to show up as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dennis Johnson..

Anyone who sees Dennis Johnson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

