Care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired is illegal, RCMP said

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding drivers that being in care and control of a vehicle while impaired is a criminal offence, after responding to people consuming alcohol inside a parked vehicle.

On February 22 at approximately 11:20 p.m., RCMP Southeast Traffic Services and Halifax Regional Detachment officers responded to a report of individuals consuming alcohol inside a vehicle in a lot in the 200 block of Sackville Dr.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a Hyundai Accent with its headlights on and a woman seated in the driver’s seat,” said Cpl. Mandy Edwards, with RCMP.

“The woman exited the vehicle while holding the keys, and officers noted signs of impairment.”

She was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where she provided two breath samples registering 160 mg% and 170 mg%, more than twice the legal limit.

A 39‑year‑old woman from Lower Sackville is now facing charges of:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Impaired Operation over 80 mg%.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

“If you’re impaired and in a position where you could set the vehicle in motion, the rules and penalties for impaired driving apply,” said Cpl. Edwards, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 26-29621