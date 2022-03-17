ENFIELD: The federal government is contributing $450,000 to Corridor Community Options for Adults.to assist it in its relocation to a more accessible and larger space up the road to meet their growing demand.

The announcement of the non-repayable contribution was made recently by Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA. She toured the facility on March 10 with Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois.

In a release, the feds say organizations that provide training and vocational opportunities for people living with challenges help ensure that Canadians of all abilities have a chance to participate fully in the economy.

“That is why the Government of Canada is proud to help Corridor Community Options for Adults relocate and expand to increase offerings for its clients,” the release said.

The funding will help the organization move from its current location in Enfield to a new property in Elmsdale and continue to serve the community like they have been doing for 47 years now.

The new 17,569 square foot building, scheduled to open in 2023, and will create a more accessible and efficient space for the organization’s vocational and day programming, including three social enterprises that provide training environments for participants.

It will also allow them to better serve their growing customer base with room to accommodate up to 125 clients. This expansion will triple their capacity and completely eliminate their wait list.

“Social enterprises play a vital role in building stronger communities by breaking down barriers to inclusion in the workforce,” said Pettipas. “Diversifying the country’s labour force is essential to building fair and resilient economies.

Blois said that CCOA has played a valuable role in enhancing the lives of persons with disabilities.

“They have created a safe environment for them to learn vocational and employment skills to prepare them for work in the community,” said Blois. “I look forward to seeing the organization grow and expand its offerings to create even more positive change.”

Ross Young, CCOA Executive Director, said the funding means a lot to the non-profit organization.

“We are very excited for the future and look forward to providing expanded programs to and services for many people in the community – in a new building,” said Young.