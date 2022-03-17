Police investigating suspicious vehicle fire near Shubenacadie

NORTH SALEM: Police are looking for information in regard to a suspicious fire just outside Shubenacadie on March 11.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, officers were called to a vehicle fire in North Salem.

“The investigation revealed a quarter-ton pick-up truck that had been parked along side the North Salem Road caught fire and was completely destroyed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said local firefighters from Shubenacadie had attended the scene and doused the flames prior to police arrival.

The matter has been deemed suspicious.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident or who may be responsible to contact Crime Stoppers or East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.