MILFORD: A 23-year-old Elmsdale man was bound and determined to drive the vehicle he was in to where he had to go—even after he drove into a ditch and hit a culvert.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on highway 14 near Milford on March 14.

“The caller witnessed a Honda Civic leave the roadway, drive into a ditch and smash into a culvert,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “To the caller’s surprise, the driver then attempted to drive the smashed vehicle out of the ditch.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said police arrived shortly thereafter and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old Elmsdale man.

The driver provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was later released to face the courts on impaired driving charges at a later date.