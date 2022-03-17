From the Cruiser – March 9-16, 2022

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 104 calls for service.

On March 9, East Hants RCMP were conducting curfew checks on local offenders either sentenced to house arrest or bound by strict conditions while awaiting their matters to be heard by the courts.

Upon conducting checks on a 21-year-old offender in Mill Village, the officers found the man was not at home and thus in breach of his conditions.

As a result of this breach, the offender will face an added charge upon his next court appearance.

East Hants RCMP received a complaint that a man was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a business in Enfield on March 12.

The subject, a 31-year-old Dartmouth man was gone upon police arrival, but officers located him a short time later.

Due to his unruly disposition, officers arrested him and lodged him in the cells at the Enfield detachment.

He was released the next morning once sobered up.

On March 14, an East Hants resident received an unsolicited call from a number originating in Nova Scotia.

The caller identified himself as a representative of the RCMP and advised the resident he was under investigation for social insurance number fraud. The phoney RCMP caller then demanded a money transfer.

The savvy resident spotted the scam, refused, and hung up.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind residents to be weary of scammers. If in doubt, call the RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

RCMP in Enfield received a complaint of a car theft on March 15.

Some time during the previous night, the caller’s 2011 Grey Chevrolet Cruze, plate number GPC 851, was taken from a residence on North Noel Road.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information on this matter. Anyone with info can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

