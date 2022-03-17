KENNETCOOK: East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province-wide warrant for the arrest of a Kennetcook man.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that Clyde Anthony Pearson, 46, charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) MISCHIEF UNDER – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

This offense stems from an incident on November 1, 2021 near Kennetcook, Nova Scotia.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Clyde Anthony Pearson.

Anyone who sees Clyde Anthony Pearson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.