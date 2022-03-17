Keen observer alerts RCMP to dangerous, impaired driver

ELMSDALE: A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is facing impaired driving charges after being observed travelling dangerously along Hwy 102 near Elmsdale on March 10.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, the Enfield detachment received reports of the man driving dangerously by a caller.

“The caller spotted a silver Dodge Ram travelling at a high rate of speed driving all over the road, almost crashing into other cars and hitting the shoulder,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The officers quickly located vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.”

He said the driver exhibited signs of intoxication and was ordered to complete a road side screening test which he failed.

The driver, a 29-year-old male from Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said he was later released and will face the courts on impaired driving charges at a later date.