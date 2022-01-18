Chamber gearing up for annual Trivia Night fundraiser Feb. 8

EAST HANTS: Get your teams put together and hone your trivia skills as the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce presents its annual trivia night fundraiser in memory of a long-time community volunteer.

The Fifth annual Trivia Night Food Bank fundraiser in memory of Suzie McDonell will be held virtually on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, it has been decided to hold it online again this year.

“Although it is amazing to get together, last year was successful and we are looking forward to doing it again this year – all in support of our local food banks,” a release from the Chamber said.

The Laker News is proud to be the official media sponsor for this year’s fundraiser.

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the four food banks in East Hants: Shumilacke Food Bank, Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank; Indian Brook Food bank and the Hants North Food Bank.

In 2021 more than $10,000 was raised and divided amongst the four organizations.

The Chamber is looking for local businesses and community members to gather a team together to enjoy a fun game of trivia with Lightning Trivia with Adam.

The cost to enter a team of up to five is $50 and individuals are welcome to play for $15. To register a team or individual visit: https://www.ehcc.ca/online-event-calendar/#id=10124&cid=1748&wid=901&type=Cal

The Chamber is also looking for donations from the business community for an online silent auction to raise additional funds. This is a great way for those unable to attend the event to contribute to such a great cause.

If interested in donating an item or service to the silent auction, please send the following information to info@ehcc.ca as soon as possible:

A picture of the item

Description of your donation in detail

Approximate value

Address of the location for pick up of the item

The virtual silent auction will run from January 31 – February 14.

For further information or any questions, please contact the EHCC office at (902) 883-1010 or email info@ehcc.ca.