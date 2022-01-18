Crews expected to break ground soon on Aerotech Connector

WELLINGTON: The Minister of the Department of Public Works provided an update on when crews are expected to break ground for the Aerotech Connector.

During the post-Cabinet virtual media scrum Jan. 13 with media, The Laker News asked Minister Kim Masland for an update on when residents will see the actual construction for the $21-million project begin.

There had been some clearing work done in mid 2020 at the site, adjacent to Hwy 2 and Oaken Hills in Wellington.

Masland said the Aerotech Connector project is one that is of importance for those in the Wellington-Fall River and area communities.

“It’s important for the residents of the growing Waverley-Wellington-Fall River area and to the commercial businesses in that area as well,” she said. “There is tremendous traffic congestion and we’re excited for this project to get started.

“We anticipate construction to start this Spring.”

The timeline still puts it as Fall of 2022 to be completed by.

The federal government contributed $10 million to the construction of the Wellington/Aerotech Connector; while the province is contributing $11.2 million to cover the $21 million project. It will be five kilometres in length.