HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will invest nearly $500 million in capital spending on its highways, bridges and roads in 2022-23.
The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan includes more than 150 major construction and improvement projects for the coming year that will make Nova Scotia’s roads, highways and bridges safer.
“Transportation is critical to ensure safe and connected communities and that’s why we are making one of the largest investments in Nova Scotia’s infrastructure in provincial history,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland.
“The plan annualizes the additional $20 million in support for gravel roads we announced last fall.”
Quick Facts:
— the plan maps out the government’s approach, year by year, to repair and maintain the province’s 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways and 4,100 bridges
— 565 kilometres of road were paved in 2021-2022 and work completed on more than 315 kilometres of gravel roads
Additional Resources:
For a copy of the 2022-23 Five-Year Plan Highway Improvement plan, visit: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/fiveyearplan.asp