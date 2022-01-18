HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will invest nearly $500 million in capital spending on its highways, bridges and roads in 2022-23.

The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan includes more than 150 major construction and improvement projects for the coming year that will make Nova Scotia’s roads, highways and bridges safer.



“Transportation is critical to ensure safe and connected communities and that’s why we are making one of the largest investments in Nova Scotia’s infrastructure in provincial history,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

“The plan annualizes the additional $20 million in support for gravel roads we announced last fall.”