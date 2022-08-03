Cheema Fest 22 marks opening of expanded boathouse, naming of fitness centre in Czom’s honour

WAVERLEY: Cheema Aquatic Club was a beehive of celebratory activity on July 31.

Cheema Fest 22 was held celebrating the completion and official opening of their expanded boathouse. A day filled with fun and festivities took place.

The celebration was kicked off by a land acknowledgement and water ceremony from Mi’kmaq Elder Darlene Gilbert.

Guest speakers including MP Darrell Samson, MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong, and Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, plus past Cheema athletes Karen Furneaux, Mike Scarola, and Richard Dalton spoke.

At the end, a sign honouring long-time coach “Csom” Latorovszki was unveiled. He also spoke about coaching.

The fitness centre has been named in his honour.