Gaudry, Konigshofer, Carruthers off to Legion track & field nationals

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A Windsor Junction hurdler is one of three local athletes who are heading to Quebec wearing the Nova Scotia colours for the Royal Canadian Legion Youth track and field nationals.

Cate Gaudry will be representing Nova Scotia and competing in the U-16 high jump and triple jump events at the event in Sherbrooke, Quebec which begins this Friday and runs until Sunday Aug. 7. The team boarded the bus at 4:30 a.m. in the Halifax area on Aug. 3.

Also from the area are Julia Konigshofer of Waverley who will compete in Javelin and Anna Carruthers of Beaver Bank who will compete in U-16 events such as the 2000-metres and 1200 metre races.

[Due to timing we were not able to connect with Konigshofer or Carruthers to be included in this story]

Gaudry said she’s excited about competing at the Legion track and field championships.

“It’s a big meet and there’s going to be a lot of good athlete there,” she said when asked why she was excited.

She qualified through the legion track and field team trials, and she had to place first or second there, and you also had to try to make a standard to make the team.

“I already had the triple jump standard, so I just had to come first or second there, and I came first, so that was good,” said Gaudry. “For high jump I was really close to the standard, so I made it for that too.”

Gaudry’s summer has been spent doing a lot of training, but she doesn’t mind it since it’s the sprot she loves.

She’s going to the competition with an open mind on what she is looking for in regard to results.

“I’m just going to go and try my best,” she said. “I mean you always want to win at a big meet, but if I don’t that’s fine, because it’s massive.

“It’s my first time going. I just am going to try my best and see what happens.”