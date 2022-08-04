Christensen grabs checkered flag at Petty Raceway

RIVERGLADE, N.B.: A Windsor Junction racer kept his winning ways going this 2022 summer race season.

Ayden Christensen wheeled the no. 24 bandolero to victory in the Leisure Days RV Bandolero feature at Petty Raceway, near Moncton, on July 30.

Chase MacKay was credited with second and Chase Livingston in third.

The remaining results were:

4th – #19 Landon Pierce

5th – #14 Samantha MacDonald

6th – #92 Ian Crawford

7th – #13x Rory Coates

8th – #13 Aiden MacDonald

DQ #00 Caden Tufts

(Tanya Everett Photography)

LEISURE DAYS RV BEGINNER BANDOLERO

1st – #33 Wyatt Peters

2nd – #83 Hudson Ruff

3rd – #41 Mandi Lee

4th – #86 Marco Doiron

5th – #47 Irelyn Rose

6th – #22 Tylar Dempsey

A.E. MCKAY BUILDERS LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN 100

1st – #74 Alexandra O’Blenis

2nd – #23 Drew Greenlaw

3rd – #48C Courtney O’Blenis

4th – #46 Koven Lewis

5th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr

6th – #65 Brandon Carter

7th – #42 Matt Rodgers

8th – #43 Hudson Weston

9th – #53 Laurie Cormier

10th – #87 Kevin More

11th – #27 Curtis Collins

12th – #7 Byron Bartlett

13th – #10 Brady Creamer

14th – #37 Brandon Albert

15th – #94 Ryan Raynes

16th – #87 Nick Cudmore

17th – #3 Justin Beers

DNS – #30 Marcel LeBlanc

STUFF YOUR STUFF COMMERCIAL STORAGE STREET STOCK 100

57TH JONES AUTO BODY RIVER GLADE INTERNATIONAL HELDOVER FEATURE

1st – #58 Logan Power

2nd – #68 Michael Cormier

3rd – #37 Brayden Tingley

4th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr

5th – #15 Martin Landry

6th – #46 Evan Lane

7th – #41 Robert Raynes

8th – #61 Drew Lewis

9th – #52 Ron Enkel

10th – #5 Scott Habkirk

11th – #06 Marshall Bezanson

ATLANTIC MODIFIED TOUR – ROUND FIVE

1st – #7 Travis Conroy

2nd – #91 Braxton Stafford

3rd – #2W Chris Wilson

4th – #17 Joe Hoyt

5th – #81W Jamie Weston

6th – #75 Doug Matchett

7th – #58 Yves McCray

8th – #4 Kevin Bailey

Heat Winner: #17 Joe Hoyt

Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews brought home the checkered flag in both Mini Stock feature races. See results further down.

MISTER TRANSMISSION MINI STOCK FEATURE #1

1st – #99 Dave Matthews

2nd – #69 BJ Gillespie

3rd – #46 Ryan McKnight

4th – #60 Mike Weagle

5th – #10 Patricia Weagle

6th – #92 Ryan Crawford

7th – #66 Chris Garnett

8th – #18 Bryan Suttie

9th – #9 Evan Gallon

10th – #87 Shane Cudmore

11th – #157 Terry Moore

12th – #16 Jesse Madore

13th – #12 Tyler Baker

14th – #00 Curtis Tremblay

15th – #35 Nathan Richard

16th – #74 Denis Morin

17th – #92X Randy Storey

18th – #46 Jessie LeClair

19th – #11 No Name Provided

20th – #0 Rob Poirier

21st – #36 Donnie Pratt

22nd – #33 Trevor Smith

MISTER TRANSMISSION MINI STOCK FEATURE #2

1st – #99 Dave Matthews

2nd – #10 Patricia Weagle

3rd – #87 Shane Cudmore

4th – #60 Mike Weagle

5th – #92x Randy Storey

6th – #16 Jesse Madore

7th – #18 Bryan Suttie

8th – #157 Terry Moore

9th – #00 Curtis Trembley

10th – #74 Denis Morin

11th – #35 Nathan Richard

12th – #46 Ryan McKnight

13th – #12 Tyler Baker

14th – #9 Evan Gallon

15th – #92 Ryan Crawford

16th – #66 Chris Garnett

17th – #69 BJ Gillespie

18th – #33 Trevor Smith

19th – #46x Jessie LeClair

KINGS COUNTY PERFORMANCE WOMEN ON WHEELS

1st – #33 Gail Thebeau

2nd – #2 Ashley Campbell

3rd – #16 Makayla Weagle

4th – #88 Paula Evans

5th – #48c Kara Whitney

6th – #23 Danielle Bernard

7th – #4 Niki Whitman

DNS – #46 Rease Delahunt