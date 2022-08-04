Christensen grabs checkered flag at Petty Raceway

RIVERGLADE, N.B.: A Windsor Junction racer kept his winning ways going this 2022 summer race season.
Ayden Christensen wheeled the no. 24 bandolero to victory in the Leisure Days RV Bandolero feature at Petty Raceway, near Moncton, on July 30.
Chase MacKay was credited with second and Chase Livingston in third.
The remaining results were:
4th – #19 Landon Pierce
5th – #14 Samantha MacDonald
6th – #92 Ian Crawford
7th – #13x Rory Coates
8th – #13 Aiden MacDonald
DQ #00 Caden Tufts
LEISURE DAYS RV BEGINNER BANDOLERO
1st – #33 Wyatt Peters
2nd – #83 Hudson Ruff
3rd – #41 Mandi Lee
4th – #86 Marco Doiron
5th – #47 Irelyn Rose
6th – #22 Tylar Dempsey
A.E. MCKAY BUILDERS LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN 100
1st – #74 Alexandra O’Blenis
2nd – #23 Drew Greenlaw
3rd – #48C Courtney O’Blenis
4th – #46 Koven Lewis
5th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr
6th – #65 Brandon Carter
7th – #42 Matt Rodgers
8th – #43 Hudson Weston
9th – #53 Laurie Cormier
10th – #87 Kevin More
11th – #27 Curtis Collins
12th – #7 Byron Bartlett
13th – #10 Brady Creamer
14th – #37 Brandon Albert
15th – #94 Ryan Raynes
16th – #87 Nick Cudmore
17th – #3 Justin Beers
DNS – #30 Marcel LeBlanc
STUFF YOUR STUFF COMMERCIAL STORAGE STREET STOCK 100
57TH JONES AUTO BODY RIVER GLADE INTERNATIONAL HELDOVER FEATURE
1st – #58 Logan Power
2nd – #68 Michael Cormier
3rd – #37 Brayden Tingley
4th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr
5th – #15 Martin Landry
6th – #46 Evan Lane
7th – #41 Robert Raynes
8th – #61 Drew Lewis
9th – #52 Ron Enkel
10th – #5 Scott Habkirk
11th – #06 Marshall Bezanson
ATLANTIC MODIFIED TOUR – ROUND FIVE
1st – #7 Travis Conroy
2nd – #91 Braxton Stafford
3rd – #2W Chris Wilson
4th – #17 Joe Hoyt
5th – #81W Jamie Weston
6th – #75 Doug Matchett
7th – #58 Yves McCray
8th – #4 Kevin Bailey
Heat Winner: #17 Joe Hoyt
Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews brought home the checkered flag in both Mini Stock feature races. See results further down.
MISTER TRANSMISSION MINI STOCK FEATURE #1
1st – #99 Dave Matthews
2nd – #69 BJ Gillespie
3rd – #46 Ryan McKnight
4th – #60 Mike Weagle
5th – #10 Patricia Weagle
6th – #92 Ryan Crawford
7th – #66 Chris Garnett
8th – #18 Bryan Suttie
9th – #9 Evan Gallon
10th – #87 Shane Cudmore
11th – #157 Terry Moore
12th – #16 Jesse Madore
13th – #12 Tyler Baker
14th – #00 Curtis Tremblay
15th – #35 Nathan Richard
16th – #74 Denis Morin
17th – #92X Randy Storey
18th – #46 Jessie LeClair
19th – #11 No Name Provided
20th – #0 Rob Poirier
21st – #36 Donnie Pratt
22nd – #33 Trevor Smith
MISTER TRANSMISSION MINI STOCK FEATURE #2
1st – #99 Dave Matthews
2nd – #10 Patricia Weagle
3rd – #87 Shane Cudmore
4th – #60 Mike Weagle
5th – #92x Randy Storey
6th – #16 Jesse Madore
7th – #18 Bryan Suttie
8th – #157 Terry Moore
9th – #00 Curtis Trembley
10th – #74 Denis Morin
11th – #35 Nathan Richard
12th – #46 Ryan McKnight
13th – #12 Tyler Baker
14th – #9 Evan Gallon
15th – #92 Ryan Crawford
16th – #66 Chris Garnett
17th – #69 BJ Gillespie
18th – #33 Trevor Smith
19th – #46x Jessie LeClair
KINGS COUNTY PERFORMANCE WOMEN ON WHEELS
1st – #33 Gail Thebeau
2nd – #2 Ashley Campbell
3rd – #16 Makayla Weagle
4th – #88 Paula Evans
5th – #48c Kara Whitney
6th – #23 Danielle Bernard
7th – #4 Niki Whitman
DNS – #46 Rease Delahunt