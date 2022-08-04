Four Fall River volleyballers ready for Canada Games experience

FALL RIVER: Four Fall River-area volleyball players are ready to spike their way to victory with Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Games in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Leah Weatherhead; Taven Stevenson; Molly White; and Cam Giddens, all Fall River Fury players, will don the N.S. colours at the Games in mid-August.

Weatherhead said she is really excited, but mostly to be able to learn under Bella Noble, a setter with Volleyball Canada from Chester.

“She’s one of the top setters and gave me a lot of feedback, so it was really exciting to learn under her,” she said. “I’m proud to be able to go to Canada Games and represent our province and show what we can do.”

The N.S. team has been playing together in recent months, something all the girls think will benefit them.

“We just know each other really well and we can know our strengths and weaknesses and how to support each other,’ said Weatherhead.

“I think it’s really grown us closer as a team. Some of the girls obviously have played much higher level, which is university level, and I think it’s so incredible to learn how each of us play with our own plain styles,” added Giddens.

“Every weekend we’re getting closer and figuring out who needs what set, who needs what pass and everybody’s habit. I think any team that’s not been practicing as long as us hasn’t really got that chance,” she said.

White felt playing some real game action at the Tier 2 tournament where N.S. won gold will help the team.

“The Canada Cup helped the team learn to play a real game against an opponent other than ourselves, which was a great way to get ready for Niagara,” said White.

Having four girls on the team, all who have grown up together, is special, Weatherhead said.

“It’s exciting because we didn’t know if we would all make it or not,” she said.

White said making the Canada Games team has been a goal of hers for quite some time, so for it to happen makes her extra happy.

“I’m super excited to be going,” she said.”

She couldn’t imagine doing it with any other girls then her best friends and the girls on the squad.

“There’s no one I would rather go with,’ she said. “They’re super teammates and their presences on the court are pretty special.”

Making the team is surreal for Giddens.

“It’s something that I’ve been thinking of and wishing and aspiring to do for the last two years,” said Giddens, from Fall River. “When team tryouts was getting started in May it became real and got really nervous. But I think my hard work paid off. So I’m really excited.

“I think it’s really cool that I get to be on the court with these girls at the highest level of competition I’ve had, the Canada Games.”

She said four players from Fall River making the team indicates there’s something good in the water related to volleyball.

“I think it’s great to look beside me and see some of my best friends that I’ve known for very, very many years playing alongside me,” said Giddens.

“Having them part of this experience that is going to be memorable for me for a very long time is pretty great.”