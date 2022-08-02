Kidney excited to represent East Hants on Canada’s World Jr team

ENFIELD: A hockey player from East Hants will be the first from the municipality to don a Team Canada jersey at the World Junior Hockey Championships when they begin next week in Edmonton, Ab. Aug 9-20.

Riley Kidney, a forward with the Acadie Bathurst Titan and Montreal Canadiens prospect, was named to the roster that will represent the country at the restarted World Juniors. They were postponed in January after beginning due to COVID-19 becoming rampant among a couple teams.

In an interview with The Laker News on Aug. 2, Kidney said it’s an amazing feeling to get the opportunity. He had previously represented Canada at the U-17 tournament in 2019.

“To represent Canada at the World Juniors is really a dream come true,” said Kidney. “I’m very proud, it’s amazing to be able to wear a Team Canada jersey and represent your country.”

He said he wouldn’t have got to where he is now without the support and push of his coaches, trainers, and teammates through the years as well as my family for all their support.”

Kidney said he is proud to be from East Hants.

“East Hants has a great sports community that has supported me throughout my hockey career,” said Kidney. “I’m honoured to be the first player from here to play in this tournament.”

Kidney will be playing alongside some highly touted players like Anaheim’s Mason MacTavish and Connor Bedard, projected to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He said he played with some of the guys in 2019 at the U17 tournament and of course played against other guys in the QMJHL during the last few years. Another Team Canada player, Joshua Roy and himself attended the last two Montreal Canadiens development camps.

“We spent most of June together with the Laval Rocket in the playoffs,” he said. “There is an amazing group of really talented players on Team Canada. I’m really looking forward to playing with them.”

Kidney knows he will have to work for his ice time since most players in the tournament will have been born in 2002, so he’s technically considered an underage player.

“I think our team is very strong and we should do well and hopefully bring home the gold for Canada,” said Kidney. “This also is an amazing learning experience for the next U20 tournament in Halifax should I be selected to play there at Christmas.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience.”