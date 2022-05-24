From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia New Democrats have coalesced around Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender as the sole candidate and next leader of the NS NDP.

The deadline for candidates to enter the leadership race was May 21, at 2 p.m. Chender is the only registered candidate.

“I am humbled by the level of support current and new members have shown me since I started my leadership campaign in February,” said Chender.

“From now until the party convention on June 25, I will continue to travel the province to earn the trust and support of our members.”

The NS NDP convention is June 24-26 in Dartmouth. Chender will need the membership to ratify her leadership at the convention to become leader.

“Our campaign is not over today, we’re just getting started,” said Chender. “We still have a lot of work to do.

“I need the help and support of our membership to send a strong message that our party is united and ready to stand up for people right across the province. I need a strong mandate so we can keep growing the party and be ready for the next general election.”

For more information visit www.claudiaforleader.ca