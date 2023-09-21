From a release sent by the N.S. Liberal Party

HALIFAX: The Leader of the Opposition is happy that the provincial government will work with the federal government in removal of the HST.

After pressure from the Liberal Opposition, the Houston government has agreed to work with Ottawa to remove the provincial portion of the HST from new rental builds.

“I’m pleased to see the Houston government finally act on this measure that we’ve been advocating for since the federal government announced the initiative last week,” said Opposition Leader Zach Churchill.

“Our province is facing severe challenges with the highest rates of inflation and rental increases in the country. The Houston government needs to be prepared to work with all levels of government to tackle these issues and ensure Nova Scotia becomes an affordable place to live once again,” added Churchill.

“This is a necessary move, but the Houston government has more work to do to tackle the housing crisis,” said Liberal Housing shadow minister Braedon Clark. “The government should keep the momentum going by finally releasing their overdue housing strategy to chart the path forward for our province.

“Affordable housing may not be a top priority for the Houston government, but it is for Nova Scotians.”