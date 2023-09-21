Man to appear in court after issued summary offence tickets

NINE MILE RIVER:A 37-year-old Rawdon man will appear in court in November after being stopped by East Hants RCMP on Sept. 17.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the community policing officer, said officers were conducting patrols in Nine Mile River when the stop happened.

“The officer witnessed a truck pull off the road and on to the shoulder,” said Const. Burns.

“The officer stopped to ask if the driver needed assistance.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said after brief conversation the officer discovered some wrongdoings that led to further investigation.

“It was discovered that the driver had a revoked driver’s licence, no registration and no insurance,” said Const. Burns.

The man was issued several summary offence tickets as a result.

Const. Burns said the man is scheduled to appear in court in November.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Overall for the week, Const. Burns said East Hants RCMP officers issued approximately 30 motor vehicle infraction warnings or tickets.

Thos came from various check stops at numerous locations across East Hants.

He said if people see something suspicious or incidents of impaired or dangerous driving they should call 911 or the non-emergency line at 902-883-7077.