Season finale for Weekly Racing Series hits the asphalt at Scotia Speedworld tonight Sept. 22

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Friday night lights will crank up for one final time as the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series competes in their penultimate race of the 2023 season this Friday, September 22 at 7pm.

All CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series divisions are on track this Friday, including the Maritime Auto Glass Bandoleros, Toursec Mini Stocks, Strictly Hydraulics Legends and the Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman.

For the driver competing for season long championships, this event is a key one as they try to gather as many points as possible before the Halifax 300 on Saturday, September 30.

While Ross Moore (Lake Egmont, NS; Toursec Mini Stock) and Daniel Vandenburg (Lower Onslow, NS; Maritime Auto Glass Bandoleros) have comfortable point leads, there are three classes that are far from determining a champion heading into Friday night.

In fact, Jesse Deveau (Greenwood, NS; Bay Equipment Rentals Late Model Sportsman) and Bristol Matthews (Nine Mile River, NS; Maritime Auto Glass Beginners) have single digit point leads while Gage Gilby’s (Enfield, NS; Strictly Hydraulics Legends) advantage on his competitors is a slim ten point cushion.

For some, a season could be defined on Friday night’s performance.

The pressure is on and fans will want to be there to experience the highs and the lows of championship motorsport action!

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates on race day, with adult tickets priced at $20.00, youth tickets (8-15 years old) priced at $5.00, and children 7 and under admitted free. Back gate tickets are $25.00.

In addition to Friday night’s racing action, the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour’s Tirecraft 200 and the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour’s CKG Elevator 50 will determine touring champions Saturday at Scotia Speedworld.

For the first time in over 20 years, the Street Stocks will return to Scotia Speedworld on Saturday for a 75-lap feature.

A dozen drivers from across the Maritimes have signaled intentions to compete in The Return of the Street Stocks.