Chute earns fourth place finish at U21 waterski World championships

Olivia Chute of Fall River fist pumps the air after her performance during the tricks at the U21 women's finals at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Water Ski Championships at Predator Bay Water Ski Club in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo by Johnny Hayward/Getty Images).

CALGARY, ALTA.: A Fall River waterskier just missed the podium at the IWWF 2025 Under-21 world waterski championship.

The competition took place in Calgary, Alta. over the weekend.

Olivia Chute made it through the U21 women’s preliminary round to the slalom finals.

She also made it into the Trick finals with a score of 7330.

Chute had a strong performance in the finals, however despite that fell one spot short of a world podium finish.

She came home fourth in the world championships with a score of 6810 points.

Fall River’s Olivia Chute does a trick during the U21 women’s trick finals at the world women’s waterski championship in Calgary. She came home with a fourth place finish. (Photo by Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The result did help Canada earn silver in the overall team category just behind the U.S., Austria was third.

A total of 12 Canadian athletes competed in the championships.

Competing against top athletes from around the world, Team Canada secured second place in the Overall Team event, with Team USA taking the gold and Team Austria finishing third.

The Canadian team for the Team Overall competition consisted of six athletes from across the country: Kate Pinsonneault (BC), Hannah Stopnicki (QC), Charlie Ross (ON), Jake Chambers (BC), Nellie Allard (QC), and Olivia Chute (NS), delivered exceptional performances to help win silver for Team Canada.

Three individual medals were also won.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Individual Medals:

Hannah Stopnicki: U21 World Champion in Women’s Trick

Hannah Stopnicki of Quebec became the U21 World Champion in Women’s Trick. In the prelims, she scored 7100 points, earning her the third seed going into the finals. In the final round, Hannah raised the bar, tricking 7460 points to claim the gold medal.

Charlie Ross: U21 World Champion in Men’s Slalom

Charlie Ross of Ontario became a two-time U21 World Champion in Men’s Slalom. He opened the competition with a strong performance in the prelims, running 2.5@10.25m/41off, securing the top seed for the finals. In the finals, Charlie upped his score, running 3@10.25m/41off, tying the U21 World Championship record to take the title.

Nellie Allard: Bronze Medalist in Women’s Jump

Nellie Allard of Quebec made a spectacular jump, recording a personal best of 47.7m in the prelims, earning her a spot in the finals.

In the finals, she jumped 46.7m to secure the bronze medal, adding another achievement to her resume.

Team Canada’s Strength and Dedication

Team Canada’s success at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships is a testament to the athletes’ hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The strong performances in all events and the silver finish in the Team Overall highlight the strength of Canada’s emerging talent on the international stage.

For complete results, visit https://iwwfed-ea.org/classic/25IWWF01/.