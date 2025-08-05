Sportsman ready to put on show at Summer Clash 250 weekend

Matt Vaughan put the 08 in Tire Man Victory Lane last Friday night and hopes to do so at the end of the Superior Foundations 100 on Friday night of the SummerClash 250 weekend. (Wingnut Productions photo/Scotia Speedworld)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Fans will be in for some exciting racing on Friday night.

Besides the regular Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series, there will be the Sportsman 100 and qualifying for the Pro Stock Tour’s Summer Clash 250.

Notable names such as Lantz’s Matt Vaughan and Cape Breton’s Chris Reid are ones confirmed to take the green flag for the Sportsman 100, with a payout of $1500 to the winner.

Others expected to contend for the title are Andrew Lively; Newfoundland’s Sara Thorne will be making the drive over; Lakeview’s Hailey Bland; Darren Hilchie; Sheldon Pemberton; Dawson Noble; Scott O’Neill; Jeff Breen and more.

The Sportsman will be joined on the card by the 24 expected entries for the FGI Pro Stock Tour’s Summer Clash 250, presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations, and Outlaw Bandoleros and Traction Mini Stocks.

It will be a return to action for the Outlaw Bandoleros after having last week off as Ethan Hicken will look to keep his stranglehold on the points lead over Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski.

The Mini Stocks, which have been pushing near 30 cars every week on the grid, will look to put on a show before an expected large crowd at the Speedworld.

Ross Moore of the Lake Egmont area has a good points lead over Darren Hodder and Mitch Hopkins, who have just one point between the two.

Green flag flies on race action at 7 p.m. on Friday night.