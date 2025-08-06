SUMMER CLASH 250: Langille, Gilby, Hall expecting tough competition on track

Braden Langille in the no. 26 chases down Steve Lively in the 30 and Jarrett Butcher in the no. 54 on PEI. (JT Racing photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two local up-and-coming Pro Stock drivers from East Hants are ready for a weekend they had marked on the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour schedule once it was released.

The Summer Clash 250, presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations in support of Brigadoon Village, is set to take the green flag at Scotia Speedworld near Halifax Stanfield Airport on Saturday afternoon. Action kicks off at 4 p.m.

Qualifying will take place Friday night as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie and Gage Gilby of Enfield are looking forward to putting on a show against some of the best drivers in Canada at their home track. Twenty-four drivers have registered to hit the track for the big race.

“It’s always cool getting to race so close to home in front of a big crowd,” said Langille in an interview with The Laker News.

“The Summer Clash is always such a great event, and this year will be no different.”

Gage Gilby comes out of turn four at Oyster Bed Speedway. (JT Racing photo)

Gilby, who wheels the no. 25G CKG Elevator hot rod, echoed his competitors’ statement.

“We’re taking everything we have learned at Scotia and trying to put it all together,” said Gilby. “We know at the 250 there will be a lot of great competition so just happy to be racing with the group of talented racers from around here.”

Langille said for Legend cars, Scotia Speedworld has been good to him. In a late model, it hasn’t been the case just yet.

“We just need to keep our heads down and keep working towards the goal of winning,” said the driver of the no. 26 Coldstream Chilly Pops machine.

“This weekend will be lots of laps and a good momentum builder.”

Gilby said he’s more focused on getting satisfactory results than points racing.

“My goal is to go and win but our team will try to better our result from last year,” he said.

Langille said for him a good race weekend will be one where he does all 250 laps and finishes on the lead lap.

“Hopefully, I can be up front to contend for a top five at the end of the race,” he said. “I want to win, but there are a lot of good cars in the field, so we just have to be there at the end and hope it all falls into place.”

The Chilly Pop car design, unveiled at the IWK 250 at Riverside, has been one that has won over fans.

“The outreach from the fans was something I would never have imagined,” said Langille. “It’s something different in the sport at a time when we need some spark.

“I’m super glad we got to turn some heads and highlight one of our supporters. I can’t say enough thank you’s to both Xander Sign Group and Coldstream Clear for putting it all together.”

One of the experienced drivers Langille and Gilby will be up against at Scotia vying for the victory is current points leader Cory Hall.

Hall, who has been dominant on the tour with four wins in five races, said there’s always a certain expectation he places on himself regardless of how the season is going.

“Last year was frustrating as it seemed we just couldn’t get ahead on Ashton,” said Hall in an interview earlier this week. “Now the rolls are reversed a bit.

“I’ve never raced for points, so it’s going to be a shift in how I’ll have to race as we get down closer to the end. But for now, it’s all about winning to keep extending the gap.”

He said there will be a lot of non-full-time cars looking to grab the win so the result will all come down to racing smart.

“Trying to navigate that, along with the full-time guys will be tricky,” said the no. 83 driver.

“I think our car has the speed, but with Craig Slaunwhite and some of those guys showing up it’ll be a tough one.”

Other local drivers expected to start the Summer Clash 250 include: Steve Lively of Shubenacadie in the no. 30; and Marty Prevost of Fall River in the no. 11.

Tickets are now available for the weekend. For more info see Scotia Speedworld on Facebook or their website.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively. (JT Racing photo)