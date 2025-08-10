Halifax’s Butcher set to make NASCAR Truck series debut at Bristol

The Toyota Tundra from Halmar Friesen racing that Cole Butcher of the Halifax-area will pilot at Bristol on Sept. 11. (Halmar Friesen photo)

STATESVILLE, N.C.: A Halifax-area race car driver will be getting behind the wheel of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series truck at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In a release on Sunday, Halmar Fresen Racing announced that Cole Butcher, a former FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour champion and current ASA Stars National Tour points leader, will pilot the No. 62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the upcoming UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race at Bristol will take place on September 11.

Backed by longtime partner Atlantic Tiltload, a leader in specialized hauling and transportation services across Eastern Canada, Butcher will also have support from TOP Construction Ltd., further strengthening the Canadian presence behind this high-profile NASCAR entry.

Butcher, is a proven winner in some of North America’s toughest short-track arenas. He’s a multi-time Pro Stock Tour champion, a podium finisher in the Oxford 250, and recently scored a marquee victory in the ASA STARS National Tour, further cementing his reputation as one of the top short-track talents on the continent.

“I’m excited to make my Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway with Halmar Friesen Racing,” Butcher said.

“It’s a big opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Bristol is such an iconic track, and I’m hoping we can put together a solid run and bring home a Top 10 finish.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Halmar Friesen Racing for the chance to be part of this race.”

HFR co-owner Stewart Friesen said that Butcher has been on their radar for the past few years.

“I’ve watched what he’s been able to do against some of the toughest Late Model competition in the country and he’s been impressive,” said Friesen.

“Already being a part of the TRD family, he’s the perfect fit as we continue to grow the team.

“All of us at HFR are excited to have him join us at Bristol in the 62.”

The 2025 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway is set to deliver intense, high-banked action in front of an energetic crowd and national TV audience.

The race will be broadcast live on FS1. Truck series races are not always broadcast in Canada.