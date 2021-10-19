Chute selected to Canada’s Pan American water ski team

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Olivia Chute is getting to don the Maple Leaf colours at another water ski championship next month.

In a recent announcement, Water Ski Canada named the Windsor Junction native to the squad, which will compete at the IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championship. Chute will compete in the Under-17 age group.

She is one of 21 skiers in various age groups on the Canuck team.

The competition will run Nov. 4-7 in Boca Laguna in Chapala, Jalisco Mexico.

“I’m excited for this team as we have strong representation in all events” said National Team Head Coach Steve Bush in a release.

The remainder of the team as posted by Water Ski Canada earlier this month is as follows:

ELITE TEAM

Jamie Calhoun (ON), Taryn Grant (MB), Conley Pinette (BC), Chantal Singer (ON), Paige Rini (ON) and Neilly Ross (ON)

U21 TEAM

Dominique Grondin-Allard (QC), Sean Kraus (AB), Rebecca Ramsay (ON) and Paige Rini (ON)

U17 TEAM

Nellie Allard (QC), Jacob Chambers (BC), Olivia Chute (NS), Evan Kraus (AB), Lucas Pinette (BC) and Charlie Ross (ON)

U14 TEAM

Carly Bonham (AB), Louis Cuilleret (QC), Jaret Goulah (BC), Kate Pinsonneault (BC), Megan Pelkey (AB) and Hannah Stopnicki (QC).

The team will be led by National Team Head Coach Steve Bush and supported by Junior team coach Cole Grant.