Colchester County man identified as victim in fatal Rawdon-area MVC

SOUTH RAWDON: A 25-year-old Colchester County man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 14 in Centre Rawdon.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Carlie McCann said East Hants RCMP responded July 15 at approximately 11:50 a.m. to a collision between a truck and van at the intersection of South Rawdon Road and Hwy 14.

“The driver of the van, a 25-year-old man from Colchester County, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” she said.

The truck’s driver and passenger, of the Truro area, reported minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Local fire departments and EHS also responded to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) attended the scene.

East Hants RCMP continues to investigate.

They are getting assistance from CARS and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

File: 2024-1000018