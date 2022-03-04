Cole aims to make women’s division race at prestigious motocross race

TEXAS: It’s a pivotal weekend of motocross racing for one young Elmsdale girl.

Hannah Cole is heading to Texas this weekend in an attempt to qualify for the women’s class at a prestigious motocross championship.

Cole’s dream is to make it to what is called Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. The event is in August at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

In order to qualify for this race, you have to go to an area qualifier, you have to make top nine to advance to a regional qualifier.

At the regional qualifier you have to make top six, to get what is called a ticket to the ranch.

Cole is trying to make it in the girls class and then women’s class.

She has been training at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Fla.

Last weekend, Cole, who’s parents own GNS Equipment Rentals in Elmsdale, raced at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Fla. She came home with an eighth-place finish in the girls division punching her ticket to girls regional qualifier. That will be held at WW Ranch at the end of May.

She is now going to try to qualify for the women’s class in Texas this weekend.