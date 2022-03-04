CARROLL’S CORNER: Construction is expected to begin this summer on an outdoor adventure playground in Carroll’s Corner, once all funding has been secured.

The playground installation is made possible through support from HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who visited the community with Charlie her dog recently to present Jim Reid and the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre (CCCC) with a $10,000 cheque from her District Capital Funds.

“We are very excited about this project,” said Reid, who is on the board of directors at the CCCC.

He said to date they have received donations from several local industries.

“We have also applied to the Nova Scotia Department of Community Culture & Heritage through their Recreational Facility Development grant program for funding along with the application to ACOA,” he said.

Deagle Gammon said the support from HRM was to assist the volunteer group attain the 25 per cent they need to match with ACOA funds to build the Outdoor Natural Playground.

“They would like to have an accessible natural playground which reflects the culture of the area and is safe for families of all abilities to use and enjoy,” said Deagle Gammon.

She said the playground that is on site is at end of life and in need of replacing.

“This volunteer community-minded group has had the foresight to build bigger and better with an application to ACOA,” she said.

Deagle Gammon said HRM is also a partner in this project as they have assigned the playground to be replaced. With the addition of federal monies available, the project now is expanded considerably.

Reid said they’re getting offers of material donations from local tree lot owners and other businesses.

“These items will help give the playground users a sense of their community and its industry contributions,” he said.