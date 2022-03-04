District 1 sees 681 calls for service to RCMP in January 2022

FALL RIVER/MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: There was a 15 per cent increase in responses by Halifax District RCMP to Waverley, Fall River, and Musquodoboit Valley areas during the month of January 2022 compares to a year earlier.

The stats for the police responses were posted on Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon’s Facebook page. Stats for February have not yet been compiled.

RCMP had 242 initiative-taking assignments as compared to 183 in Jan. 2021.

Overall, the calls for service were at 681 during the month, up moderately from a year ago.

There were 91 cellphone/seatbelt/speeding/impaired driving checkpoints held during the month.

The month saw just 24 motor vehicle collisions, a decrease of eight from 32 in Jan. 2021. Of the 24, three resulted in injuries.

Police issued 28 summary offence tickets in Jan. 2022 compared to 15 in Jan. 2021.

The offence tickets issued this past January were 18 for other MVA infractions (driving without insurance, etc.); four speeding; four unregistered vehicles; and two aggressive driving tickets.

In January, police had 103 traffic stops compared to 131 a year earlier, which resulted in six impaired driving charges compared to zero from Jan. 2021.