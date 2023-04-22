Community cleanup picks up plenty of trash in Wellington, Fall River

WELLINGTON: More than a dozen community volunteers took time away from a beautiful Saturday morning to help make their community clean.

The volunteers were participating in the Earth Day Community Cleanup, which was centralized at the Wellington Community Centre. It was organized by David Barter.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon was among those who took time to do some litter pickup. She focused on getting the litter across from the Shoppers so it wouldn’t go into Lake Thomas.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon across from Shoppers. (Healey photo)

Other volunteers were spotted by Lake Fletcher near where a resident has their boat/dock on Hwy 2 in Fletcher’s Lake as they picked up trash along the road.

More were spotted by Inner Strength Taekwondo on the stretch of Hwy 2 that goes between there and Laurie Park. It appeared there were a few bags full of garbage.

A mom and her two kids were also doing their part in Oaken Hills, picking up garbage in the neighbourhood from their home down to Hwy 2 past the postal boxes.

Some of the community volunteers that did the cleanup. (Submitted photo)

These two youngsters were among the many volunteers out cleaning up along the roads during the Wellington Community Centre organized Earth Day community cleanup. They were spotted cleaning up in the Oaken Hills subdivision. (Healey photo)

Another mom and her two children volunteered and got directed to the parking lot at Laurie Park in Grand Lake where they had picked up many dog poop bags.

All the garbage were to be picked up by volunteers and brought to the Wellington Community Centre, where a truck from HRM was coming to collect it all.

Organizers of the cleanup wanted to thank everyone for taking time on such a nice Spring day to help make their community better.

It’s their hope the community cleanup can become an annual event.

The amount of garbage collected near the end of the cleanup. (Submitted photo)

The HRM supported the cleanup by coming to collect the garbage after the cleanup was completed.

Deagle Gammon did have a message for motorists and residents alike.

“I was so disappointed to see what get tossed roadside and by our beautiful lakes,’ she said in her Facebook post. “Please take care and don’t litter.”